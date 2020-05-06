W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the world's leading standards organizations have signed a commercial technology agreement that aims to expand the reach of their respective standards and related technical documents.
The signing took place in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania (USA), at the global headquarters of ASTM International, an organization that also has offices in Europe, Latin America, and elsewhere. The Madrid-based AENOR INTERNACIONAL has several offices throughout Spain, as well as in other European and Latin American nations. Both organizations have extensive networks of members and customers across the globe.
"This agreement reflects our shared commitment to using the latest technology platforms to deliver high-quality standards and information solutions to both organizations' stakeholders," according to James Thomas, ASTM International's vice president of sales and marketing.
Through its online platform, ASTM Compass®, ASTM International will now provide access to all harmonized standards (ENs), making compliance with European Union regulations easier than ever and helping companies unlock entry into markets that follow European Union standards.
Rafael Garcia Meiro, CEO of AENOR INTERNACIONAL, added, "We have had a strong commercial relationship for years, and we are pleased that technology has opened the door for us to deepen that partnership and explore new possibilities that will ultimately help society as a whole."
In addition to providing instant, up-to-date access to standards, ASTM Compass is a powerful workflow tool that allows users to collaborate effectively, compare changes, bookmark standards, access translated standards, and more. To learn more about ASTM Compass visit www.astm.org/Standard/enterprise-compass.
About ASTM International
Committed to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovative services to improve lives… Helping our world work better. www.astm.org
About AENOR INTERNACIONAL
AENOR INTERNACIONAL was established as a company in January 2017. At that time, the Spanish Association for Standardisation and Certification, created in 1986, split into two organisations; on the one hand, the Spanish Association for Standardisation - UNE, the body legally responsible for developing standardisation in Spain, which also carries out cooperative activities. And on the other, AENOR INTERNACIONAL, a knowledge management company that helps rectify competitiveness gaps via conformity assessment (certification, verification, validation, inspection, and testing), training, and information solutions. AENOR INTERNACIONAL is a UNE company.
