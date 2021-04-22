PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeris®, the rating and information service for impact investments, announced today that it issued ratings and analysis on 20 community development loan funds (CDFIs) since the beginning of 2021. Among these was one first-time ratee: San Jose, CA-based Housing Trust Silicon Valley.
Aeris® Rating Reports facilitate investments in CDFIs by offering investors comprehensive analyses of the fundamental financial and management components that indicate a CDFI's capacity to manage and weather changes in its operating environment.
Three of the CDFIs in today's announcement also received new Aeris Impact Management Ratings: MoFi, PeopleFund, and Housing Trust Silicon Valley. Improved in 2021, the latest generation of Aeris Impact Management Rating Reports assesses and reports how a CDFI measures and manages impact, in a way that more closely aligns with emerging conventions followed by global impact fund managers. Aeris Impact Management Rating Reports may be freely shared by rated CDFIs.
"CDFIs have long stood at the vanguard of delivering deep social impact alongside competitive financial returns," said Paige Chapel, President & CEO of Aeris. "The enhanced Aeris Impact Management Rating Report helps CDFIs transparently share their impact measurement and management practices with an investor community that is increasingly concerned about 'impact washing.'"
In addition to Aeris Rating Reports, Aeris® Performance Maps and Aeris® Explorer track quarterly financial performance of rated and reporting CDFIs during these swiftly changing times. In 2021 Aeris has added three additional CDFIs to its performance database: Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), Carolina Community Impact, and Pacific Community Ventures. These services are available by subscription. Aeris has just published the third in a series of quarterly trend reports on CDFI performance during the COVID crisis, based on its analysis of aggregated, anonymized Performance Maps data (https://www.aerisinsight.com/2021/04/19/). This trend report has been widely welcomed by investors in the field, and Aeris thanks CDFIs for reporting in a timely manner to make the report possible.
Finally, Aeris has announced two new subscribers to its information products: Pathstone, an independently operated, partner-owned advisory firm, and LISC, a CDFI that makes investments via community-based partners.
The following 20 CDFIs were analyzed and rated by Aeris since January 1, 2021. The full list of Aeris-rated and reporting CDFIs can be found on Aeris' website: https://www.aerisinsight.com/fund-selector/.
- Building Hope (Washington, DC) | Impact Area: Education
- Carolina Small Business Development Fund (Raleigh, NC) | Impact Area: Economic Security
- Colorado Enterprise Fund (Denver, CO) | Impact Area: Economic Security
- Community First Fund (Lancaster, PA) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Health and Food Access, Housing, Education
- Community Reinvestment Fund (Minneapolis, MN) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Health and Food Access, Housing, Education
- CommunityWorks (Greenville, SC) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Housing
- Corporation for Supportive Housing (New York, NY) | Impact Area: Housing
- Entrepreneur Fund (Duluth, MN) | Impact Area: Economic Security
- Fahe (Berea, KY) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Health and Food Access, Housing, Education
- Florida Community Loan Fund (Orlando, FL) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Health and Food Access, Housing
- Housing Partnership Network (Boston, MA) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Housing
- Housing Trust Silicon Valley (San Jose, CA) | Impact Area: Housing
- INHP (Indianapolis, IN) | Impact Area: Housing
- Invest Detroit (Detroit, MI) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Housing
- LiftFund (San Antonio, TX) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education
- Low Income Investment Fund (San Francisco, CA) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Food Access, Housing, Education
- MoFi (Missoula, MT) | Impact Area: Economic Security
- Nonprofit Finance Fund (New York, NY) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Health and Food Access
- PeopleFund (Austin, TX) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education
- Propel Nonprofits (Minneapolis, MN) | Impact Area: Education, Health and Food Access, Housing
About Aeris
Aeris is a rating and information service for impact investments. Aeris has established risk management standards for private community loan funds (CDFIs) and has helped strengthen the development of impact measurement and management practices in the CDFI industry. Since 2004 Aeris has issued more than 950 ratings on CDFIs, based on thorough analyses of each organization's capital structure, asset quality, earnings, liquidity, management and governance strength and practices. Aeris' analyses and data have been used by more than 200 investors, including financial institutions, government entities, private foundations, and wealth advisors. Contact Aeris for more information: https://www.aerisinsight.com/contact/.
