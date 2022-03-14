PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeris®, the leading expert in the financial and impact performance of CDFIs and other private impact loan funds, announced today that it has issued new annual ratings on 33 CDFIs in the past seven months. Among these was the first-ever rating of New York, NY-based CDFI Inclusiv. In addition, four rated CDFIs—Self-Help Ventures Fund, Partner Community Capital, Inclusiv, and Genesis LA—each received a new, standalone Aeris® Impact Management Rating Report, which assesses and reports how a CDFI measures and manages impact.
Aeris® Rating Reports facilitate investments in CDFIs by offering investors comprehensive analyses of the fundamental impact, financial, and management components that indicate a CDFI's strength and capacity to manage and weather changes in its operating environment.
Also today, Aeris announced five new subscribers to its information products. These include lenders, investors, and investment advisors engaged with CDFIs: Capital One, Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, Lumina Impact Ventures, Natural Investments, and Veris Wealth Partners. During the second half of 2021, Aeris introduced a new, free Fact Sheet subscription (https://www.aerisinsight.com/fund-selector/), with more than two dozen institutions accessing this service for the first time.
In addition to the in-depth analyses found in Aeris Rating Reports, Aeris subscribers utilize Aeris® Performance Maps and Aeris® Explorer, which track quarterly financial performance of rated and reporting CDFIs. Since August 2021, Aeris has added six CDFIs to its database: Cincinnati Development Fund, Community Housing Capital, Harlem Entrepreneurial Fund, Neighborhood Housing Services of San Antonio, One Roof Community Lending, and Southwest Georgia United Empowerment Zone Inc.
Aeris has published the sixth in a series of quarterly trend reports on CDFI performance during the COVID crisis, based on its analysis of aggregated, anonymized CDFI performance data (https://www.aerisinsight.com/2022/02/07/cdfi-loan-funds-trends-report-for-9-30-2021/). Overall, CDFI loan fund performance through 9/30/21 continued to shine. While quality was strong, loans outstanding began to decrease.
The full list of Aeris-rated and reporting CDFIs can be found on Aeris' website (https://www.aerisinsight.com/fund-selector/). Aeris issued the following new annual ratings in the past seven months:
- Accompany Capital (New York, NY) | Impact Area: Economic Security
- Black Business Investment Fund Inc. (BBIF) (Orlando, FL) | Impact Area: Economic Security
- BlueHub Capital (Boston, MA) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Food Access, Housing
- Building Hope Finance (Washington, DC) | Impact Area: Education
- Capital Impact Partners (Arlington, VA) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Health and Food Access, Housing
- Chicago Community Loan Fund (Chicago, IL) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Housing
- Community Reinvestment Fund, USA (Minneapolis, MN) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Health and Food Access, Housing
- Corporation for Supportive Housing (New York, NY) | Impact Area: Housing
- Detroit Development Fund (Detroit, MI) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Health and Food Access, Housing
- Enterprise Community Loan Fund (Columbia, MD) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Food Access, Housing
- Florida Community Loan Fund (Orlando, FL) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Health and Food Access, Housing
- Genesis LA (Los Angeles, CA) | Impact Area: Housing, Economic Security, Education, Environmental Sustainability
- Greater Minnesota Housing Fund (Saint Paul, MN) | Impact Area: Housing
- Homewise (Santa Fe, NM) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Environmental Sustainability, Housing
- Housing Partnership Network (Boston, MA) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Housing
- Impact Development Fund (Loveland, CO) | Impact Area: Housing
- Inclusiv (New York, NY) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Environmental Sustainability, Housing
- Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership (Indianapolis, IN) | Impact Area: Housing
- Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation (London, KY) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Health and Food Access
- Leviticus Fund (Tarrytown, NY) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Health and Food Access, Housing
- LiftFund (San Antonio, TX) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education
- Midwest Housing Development Fund (Omaha, NE) | Impact Area: Housing
- NCALL Research Fund (Dover, DE) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Environmental Sustainability, Housing
- NeighborWorks Capital Corporation (Silver Spring, MD) | Impact Area: Housing
- Nonprofit Finance Fund (New York, NY) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Health and Food Access
- Opportunity Finance Network (Washington, DC) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Food Access, Housing
- Partner Community Capital (Charles Town, WV) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Food Access
- Partners for the Common Good (Washington, DC) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Food Access, Housing
- Pathway Lending (Nashville, TN) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Environmental Sustainability, Housing
- Reinvestment Fund (Philadelphia, PA) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Food Access, Housing
- ROC USA LLC (Concord, NH) | Impact Area: Housing
- Self-Help Ventures Fund (Durham, NC) | Impact Area: Economic Security, Education, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Food Access, Housing
- The Housing Fund (Nashville, TN) | Impact Area: Housing
About Aeris
Aeris is the leading expert in the financial and impact performance of CDFIs and other private impact loan funds. Drawing upon our in-depth knowledge, we guide capital to good by providing indispensable tools and solutions to more than 200 corporate, government, and philanthropic CDFI investors and other stakeholders. Since 2004, Aeris® Ratings, analyses, and data have grown to cover more than 150 CDFIs managing more than $19 billion in loan capital. Contact Aeris for more information: https://www.aerisinsight.com/contact/.
