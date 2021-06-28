ASTON, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help operators of smaller cannabis growing facilities who cannot staff their premises around the clock, Sensaphone offers two low-cost early warning systems that notify personnel immediately of changes in environmental conditions that can damage plant inventory. The Sensaphone 1400™ and 1800™ monitoring systems let users remotely keep tabs on fluctuations in sensor readings that can indicate a malfunction of critical equipment.
The Sensaphone 1800 system can accommodate up to eight sensors to monitor conditions such as temperature, humidity, air circulation, carbon dioxide, water pH, soil moisture, water leaks, fire, smoke, power failure and unauthorized access to prevent loss of valuable plants and equipment. The Sensaphone 1400 system can accommodate up to four sensors. Both systems connect to any traditional telephone line and provide 24/7 monitoring.
When either of these systems detect that a sensor reading has moved out of the preset range, they immediately alert up to eight people with custom phone calls. This immediate notification gives operators the chance to quickly address the situation and avert significant plant loss.
Users can get quick status checks and make easy on-site programming changes using the keypad. When checking sensor readings, these systems let users know the actual value of the monitored condition, not simply whether conditions are OK or not OK.
These systems can also switch a local device, such as a light, on or off based on alarm activity. An optional microphone allows users to call in and listen to on-site sounds.
The internal rechargeable battery backup provides 24 hours of continuous monitoring and alerts in the event of a power outage. Each monitoring unit is sealed in a weatherproof NEMA-4X enclosure to protect it from moisture, dirt and chemicals. Operators can obtain the status of each monitored condition at the installation site or via telephone.
For more details, visit Sensaphone's information page for commercial cannabis growers: https://www.sensaphone.com/industries/cannabis-growing-facilities.
About Sensaphone
Sensaphone® offers a comprehensive line of remote monitoring products that safeguard valuable assets by tracking critical equipment and environmental data such as temperature, humidity and power failures. Sensaphone products provide alerts and proactive monitoring data to homeowners and facility managers in many areas including telecommunications, oil and gas, water and wastewater, HVACR, agriculture, healthcare, data centers and greenhouses. Nearly 500,000 Sensaphone systems are in use today around the world, and they continue to be manufactured in the USA. For more information, call 877-373-2700, email contact@sensaphone.com or visit https://www.sensaphone.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Goetz, Sensaphone, 610-269-2100 x244, lgoetz@schubertb2b.com
SOURCE Sensaphone