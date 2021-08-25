EXTON, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help formulators develop high-performance, safer cosmetics and skin care products, AGC Chemicals Americas offers SOLESPHERE™ microsphere silica gels. When used in sunscreens, cosmetics and skincare formulations, SOLESPHERE microsphere silica gels boost sun protection factor (SPF) and add performance properties.
These silica gels can improve application smoothness, absorb oil and perspiration, give a matte appearance, minimize pores, reduce stickiness, diminish greasiness and provide abrasiveness for exfoliation.
SOLESPHERE microsphere silica gels can be used in oil-in-water (O/W) and water-in-oil (W/O) emulsions as well as anhydrous formulations. These silica gels are easy to use because formulators can add them to the oil or water phase, or even after they are combined.
SOLESPHERE microsphere silica gels are non-nanoparticle, nonplastic, nonpetroleum ingredients. They are made from silicon dioxide, a natural and sustainable material and are Ecocert- and COSMOS-certified for safety and sustainability. They are ideal replacements for microplastic, petroleum-derived and nanoparticle ingredients.
For details, visit the SOLESPHERE Fine Silica Gels information page: https://www.agcchem.com/products/fine-silicas-for-cosmetics-skincare/
About AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.
AGC Chemicals Americas is a wholly owned subsidiary of AGC Inc., a $14.1 billion multinational corporation and one of the world's largest manufacturers of glass, electronic displays and chemical products. The company was formed in 2004 through the merging of sister companies Asahi Glass Fluoropolymers and AGA Chemicals. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, including a state-of-the-art technology center, AGC Chemicals Americas maintains manufacturing operations in nearby Thorndale, Pennsylvania, a satellite sales office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and warehouses located throughout North America. http://www.agcchem.com
Media Contact
Lisa Goetz, AGC Chemicals Americas, 610-269-2100 x244, lgoetz@schubertb2b.com
SOURCE AGC Chemicals Americas