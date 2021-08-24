PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Chief Nurse Executive Claire Zangerle DPN, RN, has been selected as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, a recognition granted to nursing's most accomplished leaders in policy, research, practice, administration and academia.
Academy Fellows are selected through a competitive, rigorous application process based on their contributions to advancing public health. They represent nearly 40 countries and hold a wide variety of roles influencing health care. Fellows contribute their collective expertise to the Academy, engaging with health leaders nationally and globally to improve health and achieve health equity through nursing leadership, innovation, and science.
Dr. Zangerle leads more than 4,700 nursing professionals at AHN who support and facilitate the Network's high quality, patient-centered care delivery model and practice standards across all of its facilities, clinics and programs.
"Claire Zangerle is an exceptional, dynamic, healthcare executive and nurse-leader who has been instrumental to the growth and success of our organization, and we are thrilled to see her recognized by the American Academy of Nursing," said AHN President and CEO Cynthia Hundorfean. "Her steady leadership, innovation and commitment to nursing and clinical excellence have been invaluable to the people and communities we serve, particularly as we have navigated through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year and a half."
Before coming to AHN in 2016, Dr. Zangerle had been the CEO of the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Ohio, where she led the state's largest independent non-profit home health and hospice provider. Prior to the VNA, she served in various capacities at the Cleveland Clinic including Chief Nursing Officer and Chair of the Nursing Institute, Director of Quality and Accreditation, and Director of Preventive Cardiology. She began her career as a staff nurse in trauma and cardiothoracic intensive care at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas.
At AHN, Dr. Zangerle serves as the inaugural chief nurse executive at the network, building the infrastructure that supports the continuum of nursing practice. Among her many accomplishments, she created collaborative relationships with academic partners, reduced vacancy rates and turnover, and introduced a clinical advancement ladder. Dr. Zangerle is passionate about workforce development and her work focuses on employee engagement and clinician wellness, innovative hiring and staffing models, and shared governance.
Dr. Zangerle earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology from Texas A&M University, an Associate Degree in Nursing from Houston Baptist University, a Master of Business Administration from Lake Erie College, a Master of Science in Nursing from Kent State University, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Texas Christian University.
The 2021 inductees will be recognized for their significant contributions to public health and health care at the Academy's annual Health Policy Conference, taking place on October 7-9, 2021 in Washington, DC.
About the American Academy of Nursing
The American Academy of Nursing serves the public by advancing health policy and practice through the generation, synthesis, and dissemination of nursing knowledge. Academy Fellows are inducted into the organization for their extraordinary contributions to improve health locally and globally. With more than 2,800 Fellows, the Academy represents nursing's most accomplished leaders in policy, research, administration, practice, and academia.
About AHN
Allegheny Health Network (http://www.AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. Among the network's 300 clinical locations are 13 hospitals and five Health + Wellness Pavilions. AHN also is home to a comprehensive research institute; home- and community-based health services; and a group purchasing organization. The network employs more than 21,000 people and has more than 2500 doctors on its medical staff. Established in 2013, AHN's member hospitals share legacies of charitable care that date back more than 160 years.
