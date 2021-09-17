CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), Highmark Health, and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club joined community leaders and elected officials today in Coraopolis to sign and raise the final steel beam in the architecture of AHN's new Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center, marking a key construction milestone for the 78-acre complex that is scheduled to fully open in 2022.
AHN Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center, which is being developed in collaboration with the Riverhounds, will be home to ten turfed, FIFA regulation-sized soccer and multi-purpose fields, including two full-size indoor fields for all seasons use. The new campus will be utilized as a practice site for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and home base for the Riverhounds Development Academy. Established in 2007, the Academy annually trains more than 5,000 athletes ranging from 4-18 years old.
AHN will also operate a 20,000-square-foot medical facility on the campus which will house a comprehensive range of clinical programs, including primary care and pediatrics with walk-in express care and extended hours seven days a week; diagnostic imaging services; orthopaedic and sports medicine services; physical and occupational therapy; a physician-led concussion diagnosis and management program; and sports performance training.
"This unique facility is just another example of Allegheny Health Network's and Highmark Health's commitment to improving the health of our patients and the community," said Cynthia Hundorfean, AHN President and CEO. "This center will be a regional asset that attracts athletes and families from far and wide, while also providing new and improved access to high-quality, state-of-the-art health care services for those who live in the greater Coraopolis area."
The sprawling campus and medical facility are located on State Avenue adjacent to the Montour Trail and will be one of the largest sports complexes of its kind in the country. In addition to the on-site health services, AHN Montour will be another key portal to the Network's vast resources across all medical specialties.
"It's exciting to be one step closer to the opening of this incredible new sports complex and medical facility with the raising of the final steel beam today," said Patrick DeMeo, chair of the AHN Orthopedic Institute and medical director of the Pittsburgh Pirates. "Like the steel structure itself, the strength of the clinical programs we will offer to patients here will be driven by an exceptional team of AHN caregivers working together to make it a source for outstanding, innovative, patient-centered care. And we could not have found a better partner to achieve this vision and expand access to those services than the Pittsburgh Riverhounds."
AHN's collaboration with the Riverhounds in Montour is further testament to the value of the organizations' long partnership. AHN has been the official medical provider of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds professional soccer club since 2008.
"As the popularity of soccer continues to increase across the country, we expect the new AHN Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center to be one of the region's and nation's premier destinations for athletes, teams and tournaments," shared Tuffy Shallenberger, owner of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and developer of the complex. "Our collaborations with AHN and Highmark Health have been critical to the Riverhounds' success through the years, and we can't wait to open the doors to this next joint venture early next year."
A key component of the new facility will be led by AHN Director of Sports Performance Frank Velasquez, a nationally recognized specialist in sports performance training for athletes of every level. The AHN Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center will provide specialized sports performance training for soccer and other sports. Specialty programs available will include strength training for endurance athletes, in-season arm care, summer/winter athletic development and the ACL integrity program.
AHN's facility at the center will include state-of-the-art sports performance and recovery equipment, such as the Alter G Anti-Gravity Treadmill, a Cryo-Sauna designed to promote faster healing of injuries, a Dynavision Visumotor System designed to enhance reaction times and coordination, a Vibration Drum and Platform, used to assist with warm-up, exercises and cool down during workouts, and Recovery Pump Compression Boots that are designed to promote circulation and shorten injury recovery times.
To learn more about AHN's growing sports medicine program, visit https://www.ahn.org/services/orthopaedic/specialties/sports-medicine.
About the Allegheny Health Network:
Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 13 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
About the Orthopaedic Institute at AHN
Part of Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), the AHN Orthopaedic Institute is one of the largest and most comprehensive orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine programs in the state of Pennsylvania. Its more than 70 affiliated orthopaedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists provide access to a full spectrum of care for musculoskeletal injuries and diseases, including advanced, minimally-invasive surgical approaches that help patients recover faster and with less pain. The Institute's comprehensive sports performance program provides individualized strength training, physical therapy, sports medicine, sports nutrition, and advanced recovery for developing youths, performing athletes and active adults. These programs follow industry-leading protocols and are supported by highly advanced technologies available in premiere facilities such as the AHN Cool Springs Sports Complex in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Designated an Official U.S. Olympic Regional Medical Center, AHN is one of a few leading medical providers selected by the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) to provide comprehensive medical services to elite Team USA athletes. AHN is also the official medical provider of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Gannon University, Mercyhurst University and nearly 30 Western Pennsylvania area high school athletic programs. To learn more, visit http://www.ahn.org/services/orthopaedic.
