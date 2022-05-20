"God Money, God Power, Where Is God Love?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Aida Luz Morales Seda is an enjoyable exploration of family connection, love, and the author's life experiences that have led to a determined path of spreading love and humility.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Money, God Power, Where Is God Love?": a potent reminder of the importance of loving one another. "God Money, God Power, Where Is God Love?" is the creation of published author Aida Luz Morales Seda, a loving mother to five and long-term advocate within the social services field.
Seda shares, "'God Money, God Power, Where is God Love?' is not about religion, and it is not about politics. It is a message I wanted to share with the world that money is not as important if our hearts are filled with so much love. Love leads us to understanding and shows gratitude toward others. I express my deepest love for humanity, and my heart is open for all the children in this world, believing that these young children are the ones who open the doors to a better future. This cannot be done by one person alone. It starts in the home with proper guidance and values as the foundation. Along with these values, our society needs to come together, hand-in-hand, in order to lead these children to a better and more successful future. This may seem like an impossible dream, but the reality of it is that we need to realize our dreams and start putting them into action. All things are possible to accomplish when there is love, understanding, and humility toward each other. While we continue working on our dreams, they can become a reality through our values. Let's hold hands together and continue to follow this path!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aida Luz Morales Seda's new book will encourage and uplift as readers consider the carefully detailed points within.
Seda shares in hopes of encouraging others along the path to living a life of love and commitment to bettering mankind.
