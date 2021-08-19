PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third year in a row, AIIR Consulting has been included in the Inc. 5000 — a prestigious annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. AIIR ranked No. 1550 on the exclusive list, jumping an incredible +352 spots from 2020.
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many household names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"For three years, our place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing U.S. companies has been a testament to the outsized impact we create for our clients," said AIIR Founder and CEO Dr. Jonathan Kirschner. "To grow like this organically, without any outside capital, demonstrates just how powerful it can be to have a team that is so energized and aligned with our mission at AIIR. As we face an ever-more complex future, AIIR will continue to push the edge of innovation, combining its expertise in business psychology, data science, and technology to help organizations build leaders who can masterfully navigate change and shape the world of tomorrow."
AIIR's inclusion on the list is a testament to the exponential growth it has achieved. Companies on this year's Inc. 5000 showed an average three-year growth rate of 543% and average median revenue of $11.1 million. Together, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
AIIR's meteoric growth and subsequent inclusion on the list are especially significant considering the unprecedented challenges of the past year.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
