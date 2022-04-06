AIIR Consulting, the premier provider of tech-enabled leadership solutions, today launched its new AIIR Inclusive Leader Solution Set, a groundbreaking set of tools that help HR and talent professionals empower leaders to build inclusive cultures and companies.
PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIIR Consulting, the premier provider of tech-enabled leadership solutions, today launched its new AIIR Inclusive Leader Solution Set, solving one of the most persistent problems organizations experience with their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.
A recent survey showed that 83% of organizations took action on DEI initiatives in 2021, a 13-point increase over 2020. That number will almost certainly increase this year. But, despite their increased investment in DEI initiatives, many organizations find they fall short of their goals. Why?
While most solutions approach DEI from the bottom of the organization up, real, sustainable change has to start with leaders.
"So many Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion solutions take a bottom-up approach," said Stephanie Thomas, Senior Leadership Solutions Strategist at AIIR Consulting. "Line managers and individual contributors get conversation guides or are told to embrace differences across their teams. The problem with these solutions is that they only scratch the surface and fail to create real, sustainable change. At AIIR, we know that so much of the culture and true employee experience at an organization is shaped by the actions of its leaders. That's why our approach to DEI focuses on equipping leaders with the skills and understanding to further Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion within their organizations."
Based on decades of research and experience driving measurable DEI results at organizations across the Fortune 500, AIIR's Inclusive Leader Solution Set leverages a combination of assessment, coaching, and immersive learning experiences to help organizations empower leaders to build more inclusive cultures.
- Organizational Assessment helps HR and talent leaders understand the current state of DEI across their organizations, guide strategy, and objectively measure success
- Individual Assessment provides leaders with self-awareness around their unconscious biases to kickstart their development
- Leadership Development helps leaders build the skills and mindset necessary to create inclusive cultures with immersive learning experiences
- Individual and Group Coaching reinforce new skills and help leaders create sustainable change
"Inclusive leadership unlocks the full potential of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," Thomas said. "By helping leaders understand and address their biases, support and speak up for those who feel unheard, and foster trust and psychological safety within their teams and organizations, we can help our clients build inclusive cultures and achieve tangible progress toward their DEI goals."
Those interested can learn more about the new solution set at https://aiirconsulting.com/inclusive-leader/.
