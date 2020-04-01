WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air King America, LLC is proud to announce that it received the 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR. Air King's accomplishments will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy through correspondence beginning in April 2020.
Air King America, LLC an ENERGY STAR partner, will be honored as a partner of the year for its dedication to producing energy efficient ventilation and indoor air quality products including exhaust fans, fresh air intake and kitchen range hoods.
Air King president, Jeff Kenkelen says, "This is our 7th time being recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and second year in a row as Sustained Excellence. I am so happy and proud of all our employees and partners that make this happen. We have a fantastic group of people that make energy efficiency a priority in our building and in their homes."
"I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners," said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. "These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection."
The highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards is the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award. EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.
For a complete list of 2019 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.
About Air King
Air King is a home comfort company and provider of total home ventilation to the building trades. Product lines span energy efficient exhaust fans, range hoods, and commercial/industrial grade air circulators. Under the umbrella of Lasko Operations, Air King is headquartered and has primary manufacturing in West Chester, PA. Lasko is a portfolio company of Comvest Partners, and its executive partner JW Levin Management Partners. For more information, visit AirKingLimited.com.
About Comvest Partners
Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $3.9 billion in over 180 companies. Today, Comvest's funds have $3.3 billion of assets under management. Through our extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, we offer our companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit our website Comvest.com.
About ENERGY STAR
ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.