LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products published its 2020 Sustainability Report today. The report provides the Company's stakeholders with economic, environmental and social performance data from the prior year, in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards "Core" option.
"Our world faces serious and unprecedented challenges. From racial injustice to the COVID-19 pandemic, we must all stand together for the fundamental right of every person to be treated with dignity and respect," said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' chairman, president and CEO. "While addressing these immediate and pressing concerns, other important issues remain, including meeting the world's growing need for clean, sustainable energy, and ensuring our customers have the essential products they need to be productive and improve their sustainability performance. We believe a thriving society and a healthy planet are inextricably linked and look forward to continuing to work with our employees, customers and communities to build a more sustainable future."
The Sustainability Report highlights Air Products' core ambition of solving today's and tomorrow's environmental challenges and how sustainability is at the heart of the Company's business of providing industrial gases and applications expertise to its customers. Air Products developed its "Grow, Conserve, and Care" sustainability strategy based on feedback from key stakeholders and the identification of sustainability priorities.
That strategy has produced strong results, as Air Products has achieved nearly all of its 2020 sustainability goals. Below are a few highlights and results of the "Grow, Conserve and Care" focus:
- Grow – In 2019, Air Products generated 53 percent of revenues from sustainable offerings, and Air Products enabled customers to avoid 69 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) – equivalent to the emissions of 15 million cars and 2.5 times Air Products' direct and indirect CO2 emissions.
- Conserve – In 2019, Air Products saved energy by reducing use intensity by 3.7 percent from 2015 levels in its air separation units, topping its goal of 2.5 percent and surpassing its greenhouse gas intensity reduction goal.
- Care – In 2019, Air Products improved its lost-time injury rate by 63 percent and its recordable injury rate by 22 percent. In addition, in 2019, through the Air Products Foundation, the Company contributed $7.6 million in charitable donations to community organizations.
The full Report is available on the Company's Sustainability website.
