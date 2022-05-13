"Oh, Queen, Get UP!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Aisha Jarrett is a positive and uplifting resource for women seeking direction and encouragement when life gets rough.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Oh, Queen, Get UP!": a potent reminder of the strength one can draw from God when connected with their faith. "Oh, Queen, Get UP!" is the creation of published author Aisha Jarrett, a native of Jamaica who grew up in a dedicated and faithful home.
Jarrett shares, "Oh, Queen, Get Up! is for the women who have found themselves in a space where they see no direction, the women who have lost but somehow know that there is more to life but need a little help getting up, and the women who feel as if they have no fight left and the world is slowly slipping away from them. I wanted to share the gems that saved me when I found myself at my lowest. I could feel myself slowly deteriorating and knew that I needed more out of this life that God gave me. Oftentimes we get knocked down but have no idea how to get back on our feet. This book provides insight into how to overcome life's many obstacles and not only overcome but also reinstate yourself back in the universe with a force greater than anything earthly.
"It is a gentle reminder that all women have something powerful within them, and this is not something we should take for granted. Each chapter was curated with love for my fellow earth angels who need a little help finding their wings. We oftentimes get sidetracked by the enemy and believe what he tends to tell us, but God loves, renews, and reinstates life to what we think is dead. This book is for the women who have navigated their way through life trying to find their hold. Scared, hurt, or confused, Oh, Queen, Get Up! is a personal guide back to God, which will then lead us to our highest self."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aisha Jarrett's new book offers an encouraging message and a sense of the author's fighting spirit.
Jarrett shares in hopes of aiding women on a path of self-discovery and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase "Oh, Queen, Get UP!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Oh, Queen, Get UP!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
