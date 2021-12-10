MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Canceling Appointment with Death: COVID-19 Pandemic: Using Divine Missile Defense System against Invisible Global Weapon of Mass Destruction": a potent discussion of the knowledge available within the Bible and how it relates to the pandemic. "Canceling Appointment with Death: COVID-19 Pandemic: Using Divine Missile Defense System against Invisible Global Weapon of Mass Destruction" is the creation of published author Akintayo Emmanuel.
Emmanuel shares, "On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19—a disease caused by a virus known as SARS-CoV-2—a global pandemic. The year 2020 was the year that brought global change that requires a global shift, and we can't be tone-deaf to it. This shift demands we respond swiftly to the problems.
"Novel coronavirus claimed its first victim in Wuhan Province of China. In the blink of an eye, the invisible enemy had soared and has taken the lives of thousands with no regard for social class, race, or status. Those identified as the most powerful in the world were equally affected as money, power, and fame did nothing to stop the virus from spreading.
"As of April 30, 2021, about 3.17 million people died of COVID-19 worldwide. Many wonder why God, who is Love, would allow humanity to go through these horrendous times. The COVID-19 pandemic storm has revealed the debility of human beings and the perfection of our God. God might not hurriedly change the situation, but He uses the situation to change us. God uses this time to test the faith of those genuinely serving and fully committed to Him.
"In Canceling Appointment with Death, COVID-19 Pandemic, 'Tayo Emmanuel invites readers around the globe to learn how to dwell in the secret place of the Most High and how to build a personal Noah's Ark for the individual and the family at such a time as this. This secret place of the Most High and Noah's Ark is never a place or a structure. It is Jesus Christ who has established us inside a kingdom that cannot be shaken and who has all things under His perfect control, working all things after the counsel of His own will. How can every appointment with death, including COVID-19 and other future pandemics, be annulled?
"'Tayo Emmanuel offers us answers from the revelation of God's Word that all enemies have been placed under Jesus's feet, including death, the last enemy. And the last days' church of Jesus Christ, the many membered body of Christ, are the feet of Jesus Christ that will take Jesus, the head of the body of Christ to every nation of the world to usher in the end of the old and the beginning of the new. But now we see—yet not all things—put under him clearly shows that the Lord Jesus Christ, through the power of His Holy Spirit, is at work at this moment in history."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Akintayo Emmanuel's new book will inspire and encourage reflection within believers of God's teachings.
Emmanuel shares in hopes of helping others to guard themselves and their loved ones against the dangers of ignoring God's warnings.
