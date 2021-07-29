MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why I Shout": an inspiring and encouraging story of salvation. "Why I Shout" is the creation of published author Al Brown, an evangelical writer, husband, speaker, teacher, and ambassador for the Kingdom of God, who was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska.
Brown shares, "Here's a story of a child who lived in the bar scene from a very young age and grew up attending church regularly. I then adventured into the street life of Omaha, having to learn that life isn't a game as I thought. While facing several challenges, I soon found out that the choices I make can make the difference between life and death.
"So thank you for choosing to follow me through my journey. Open your hearts and minds as you'll begin to realize that there is a better life than what we tend to think. We can live life to the fullest, but we can't make it on our own.
"I've written this book in hopes that through my life experiences, it may be able to encourage others that if you don't like the way your life is going, it can be changed by the renewing of your mind. We can make lemonade out of lemons.
"And I understand that by writing this book, people may see me in a different light that could be challenging for them to recognize me as the person I have become. If that is you, well, you have picked the right book. I have always been the type of person who speaks his mind and now that mind is the mind of transformation.
"So come and follow me, as I show you how my life has changed—from a thug life to moving toward an abundant life full of love, joy, peace, purpose, power, and destiny in order to find out why I shout!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Al Brown's new book is a moving and honest examination of the highs and lows of the author's journey to God.
Brown writes in hopes of encouraging others who may be experiencing similar spiritual battles in their work to find peace and purpose.
