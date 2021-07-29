MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Divine Blueprints for Meditation": a faith-based and motivating approach to meditation. "Divine Blueprints for Meditation" is the creation of published author Al Carlucci, a native of Italy and current resident of Canada who seeks to help others build their spiritual lives.
Carlucci shares, "True Christian meditation is not as easy as people think. A large amount of Spiritual stamina (Ps. 119) is required with a strong command of the Inner Man; you need a repertoire of Scriptures to memorize, as a substantial Feed, which requires at least 15-20 Scriptures on the plate to Eat, to build up the loins of your mind and to make fat your soul; a substantial Meal, to produce an Image of the desired Word, that your Inner Man (faith) can see, and imitate.
"Eating just a few peas, out of a 7 course Meal everyday will not give you the strength to do anything! The Lord wants His children with fat souls, for the Paths of the Lord drop with fatness.
"It takes a while to set up shop for meditation; the entire process of meditation is contrary to one's way of life:
"Much preparation and meditation have gone into every one of these meditations: each with many revisions! The three different phases of this book (as a whole), has gone through many revisions. Each verse of every meditation has been meditatively picked, over a season of meditation, as the Scriptures fall in their Divine order. Some meds taking years.
"Each meditation makes an excellent Sermon, on its own! This book of meditations is also the Divine curriculum for my Christian school which is 50% Scholastic, and 50% Spiritual (Word based).
"It is not easy to find a consistent place of Sanctuary, a place to hide from this fast-paced, ruthless world.
"Meditation: any-place, any-time, any-where, and its free and limitless!"
Al Carlucci's new book is an encouraging approach for those who seek guidance on incorporating traditional meditation into their spiritual practices.
