"Luna the Lightning Bug" from Christian Faith Publishing author Al Different is a sweet story of an unlikely friendship between an inquisitive little girl and a special lightning bug who carries an important message.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Luna the Lightning Bug": a delightful narrative for young believers. "Luna the Lightning Bug" is the creation of published author Al Different, a native of Mississippi who is happily married and a father and grandfather. Different continues to serve proudly as pastor for Cruger Baptist Church.
Different shares, "This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine… This story brings the song to life as Abigail travels to the Forest of Enchantment and meets Luna the lightning bug whose joy shines through even the darkest night. Luna teaches Abigail all about the spiritual fruit of joy and helps Abigail find her own joy. Not the temporary joy that is experienced when everything seems to go her way, but the kind of joy that keeps the soul singing even in times of uncertainty. The preparation of a heart and planting the seeds of godly character has the potential to produce fruit in both this life and eternity. This story and the sequels that will follow are written with the purpose of planting the seeds of godly character and inspiring praise in both, the parent who reads it, and the child who listens. 'Happily ever after' is more than the words that bring a fairy tale to a close, it's the anticipation that is ignited in the souls of families of faith. May the first story of this series help fan the flames through simple lessons and simple songs that you'll find yourself humming in the years to come.
"It's the hope of this father, grandfather, and pastor, that the reader and hearer not only enjoys the camping adventures of Abigail, but search out the song that's introduced within this story and learn to sing it together. The memories and bond that's forged through story time and song are priceless and a gift of a lifetime."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Al Different's new book is a charming installment to the author's The Fruits of the Spirit Series.
Different shares a fun and engaging tale for the inspiration of young readers seeking a better understanding of God's promise.
Consumers can purchase"Luna the Lightning Bug" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
