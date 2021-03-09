NARBERTH, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Al Shapiro, an electronics engineer, father and grandfather, has completed his new book "Evangeline Evershine and the Case of the Biggest Disappearance Imaginable": a captivating and enchanting trip to outer space to follow the sun's travels.
Shapiro writes, "This is the story of Evangeline Evershine and how she solved a very intriguing mystery. The mystery happened every day. Every night, something disappeared, but it always returned the next day. This was no ordinary problem, but as we shall find, Evangeline was no ordinary girl. She was determined to solve this incredible case once and for all!"
Published by Page Publishing, Al Shapiro's playful tale uncovers the mystery behind the sun and its reappearing each morning.
The young girl and her astronaut father discover the sun's travels and learn a great deal about the sun, the earth, and space. All while arousing curiosity about heavenly bodies and provides rewards with fascinating information about space.
Readers who wish to experience this informational work can purchase "Evangeline Evershine and the Case of the Biggest Disappearance Imaginable" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
