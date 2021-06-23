MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tell Me the Story: A Christmas Imagining": an enjoyable Christmas tale. "Tell Me the Story: A Christmas Imagining" is the creation of published author Alan Coler and illustrator Brent Mackie.
"Alan has been a pastor for more than 35 years. He is more than a preacher he is a wonderful story teller. He can make the stories of the Bible come alive by filling in the sights, sounds and smells that are happening all around the people. It is his goal to get people to read the Bible using the imagination God gave each of us as they read. He says, 'There is so much to read in every Bible story and so much missed when we don't image everything going on behind the scenes. What did the people look like? How were they dressed? What was their tone of voice? Who was there? All of these are important to the story.'
"The portrait of the cover is one of Alan's favorite Renaissance paintings, It was painted by Matthias Strom of Stromer (1600-1652). He was a Dutch or perhaps a Flemish painter who lived for a time in Italy. For Alan, it is where Tell Me the Story- A Christmas Imaging begins.
"– Enjoy
"Brent is a recent graduate from Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University. When creating the illustrations for this story, Brent's goal was to use his artwork as a simple guide to let the reader's imagination interpret and create the story. The use of simple lines with dynamic shading is a technique Brent developed in his early years, and it is still apparent in his artwork today. Brent currently does freelance work as an illustrator and graphic artist."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan Coler's new book is a unique approach to traditional Christmas fictions.
With historical characters enlivened through slight fictionalization, this tale is certain to engage those who seek to remember the reason for the season.
