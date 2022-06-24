"A Closer Walk with Thee: A Comprehensive Monthly Guide from a Biblical Perspective" from Christian Faith Publishing author Alan Douglas McMillan is an informative and encouraging discussion of how to enrich one's life with scriptural study.
McMillan shares, "A Closer Walk with Thee is a compressive monthly guide to empower both personal and spiritual development. Through this guide, individuals can discover practical principles such as devotional prayer, journaling, and progressive analysis that will help bring forth daily enrichment.
McMillan shares, "A Closer Walk with Thee is a compressive monthly guide to empower both personal and spiritual development. Through this guide, individuals can discover practical principles such as devotional prayer, journaling, and progressive analysis that will help bring forth daily enrichment.
"This book is not an attempt to explain the Bible, which is a task that involves spiritual devotion and a personal undertaking. However, this book provides daily biblical principles and insight that emphasize a practical usage of scripture for individual enhancement."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan Douglas McMillan's new book will challenge readers through helpful and articulate instruction.
McMillan draws from personal study and experience to provide helpful insight for those seeking opportunities to enhance their experience with God's word.
