"A Closer Walk with Thee: A Comprehensive Monthly Guide from a Biblical Perspective" from Christian Faith Publishing author Alan Douglas McMillan is an informative and encouraging discussion of how to enrich one's life with scriptural study.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Closer Walk with Thee: A Comprehensive Monthly Guide from a Biblical Perspective": a motivating resource that offers encouraging guidance to find a deeper connection with one's faith. "A Closer Walk with Thee: A Comprehensive Monthly Guide from a Biblical Perspective" is the creation of published author Alan Douglas McMillan, a loving husband and father who holds an Associate of Arts degree and Bachelor of Science degree in Christian education from Mid-American Christian University. McMillan also recently obtained a master's degree in Ministry Leadership from MACU. He is the director of religious services for the largest mental health hospital in the state of Florida.

McMillan shares, "A Closer Walk with Thee is a compressive monthly guide to empower both personal and spiritual development. Through this guide, individuals can discover practical principles such as devotional prayer, journaling, and progressive analysis that will help bring forth daily enrichment.

"This book is not an attempt to explain the Bible, which is a task that involves spiritual devotion and a personal undertaking. However, this book provides daily biblical principles and insight that emphasize a practical usage of scripture for individual enhancement."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan Douglas McMillan's new book will challenge readers through helpful and articulate instruction.

McMillan draws from personal study and experience to provide helpful insight for those seeking opportunities to enhance their experience with God's word.

Consumers can purchase "A Closer Walk with Thee: A Comprehensive Monthly Guide from a Biblical Perspective" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Closer Walk with Thee: A Comprehensive Monthly Guide from a Biblical Perspective," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

