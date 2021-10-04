MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Strengthening the Marital Bond by God's Design": an encouraging approach to developing and nurturing a successful marital life. "Strengthening the Marital Bond by God's Design" is the creation of published author Alan Douglas McMillan, a loving husband and father who holds an Associate of Arts degree and Bachelor of Science degree in Christian education from Mid-American Christian University. McMillan recently obtained a Master's degree in Ministry Leadership from MACU, as well. He is a current student at Liberty University pursuing a PhD degree in Biblical Exposition.
McMillan shares, "Have you ever wondered what it takes to have a happy, successful, fruitful marriage? What does a healthy marriage resemble? These are the types of questions Pastor Alan D. McMillan receives as both pastor and chaplain.
"The institution of marriage is one of the most sacred unions God created for humanity. In the publication, Pastor McMillan plans to address all aspects of marriage from a biblical perspective. He also intends to discuss the impactful perception of marriage from a secular perspective and give practical ways to build, nurture, and enjoy a fruitful marriage how God established the marital union.
"Marital relationships are receptive to outside interference and interactions. In this book, Pastor McMillan will explore the various pitfalls and nuances that can erode the union. Also, he will explore the data and statistics relating to the awareness of various unresolved issues. Illustrations given within this book will share several constructive steps if applied to the marital relationship and will help combat the rigors of daily life.
"Strengthening the marital bond by God's design is a scriptural journey into the institution of marriage—building a marital bond from the foundation of a Christ-centered union, using the essential components of love and prayer. This book covers the physical, emotional, and spiritual DNA of the marital relationship. It also will focus on the imprint of God's presence within the union of his design.
"God has not finished creating. Allow this book to guide you into his creative process. God has many aspects that he wants to share with you. Pastor Alan D. McMillan invites you to relax your mind and allow the Holy Spirit to impart to you the wisdom of the scriptures. Prayerfully, this book will not only have an impact on the perception of the union of marriage but also, hopefully, it will illustrate how the design of God molds and shapes every aspect of marital life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan Douglas McMillan's new book encourages couples to keep God within the union to achieve marital harmony.
McMillan offers readers a straightforward guide to maintaining a marriage for long term success and happiness.
