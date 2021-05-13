MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stepping through the Psalms and the Proverbs": a thought-provoking commentary on well-loved passages from the Old Testament intended for daily devotion. "Stepping through the Psalms and the Proverbs" is the creation of published author Alan Engle, a life coach and retired pastor of Laramie Christian Center in Laramie, Wyoming.
Engle shares, "'Stepping through the Psalms and Proverbs' is designed to be a daily devotional and a word for the day. The author has selected his favorite passages for the commentary that are familiar and encouraging. The format is a scripture passage followed by a Holy Spirit inspired commentary. The authors of the Psalms and Proverbs were positive and encouraging. I have attempted to emphasize this throughout.
"The book is not a scholarly work with footnotes and references but rather an inspired one. Each day, I would read a passage and then wait for the Holy Spirit to direct my commentary. That is my method for Bible study.
"My purpose in writing this book is to encourage you in your walk with the Lord, hence, the reference to stepping. It is a spiritual exercise that is simple and profound. I hope and pray you will be lifted up by stepping through the Psalms and Proverbs with me. I continue to be amazed how the Holy Spirit uses scripture verses to build us up."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan Engle's new book is a comforting and encouraging read that aims to bring readers closer to God.
Engle, who is active in prayer and healing ministry at Bethel church, hopes to share the wisdom he has gained from his faith and vocation to guide people toward spiritual growth.
