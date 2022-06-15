"A Philosophy of Muddy Boots Leadership" from Christian Faith Publishing author Alan Preizer is an articulate exploration of leadership principles that will promote quality team fundamentals in a variety of environments.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Philosophy of Muddy Boots Leadership": a helpful resource for those seeking to expand on their leadership skills. "A Philosophy of Muddy Boots Leadership" is the creation of published author Alan Preizer, a loving husband who dedicated twenty-two years to the United States Army. Preizer holds a bachelor's degree in human resource development, a master's degree in business administration (cum laude), a master's in divinity (focused on Christian apologetics), and a PhD BA in organizational management (focused on performance management). His current research focus is biblical leadership, performance management, and, specifically, leader development.
Preizer shares, "A Philosophy of Muddy Boots Leadership presents a Bible-based leadership philosophy. These thoughts (some original, most not) are not rocket science. They are basic common sense and as applicable to everyday life as they are to the battlefield, classroom, or boardroom. Most are drawn from those who have influenced the author the most—pastors, military leaders, and football coaches.
"In this uncertain and dynamic environment, there are a few constants. In this book, you will find a clear and concise set of principles and fundamentals that will assist leaders in maintaining mission focus and focusing on the team.
"Why will it help?
"Today, there is no shortage of leadership books, consultants, and experts. We hear terms like servant, authentic, transformational, adaptive, etc. These concepts are valid and important, but they are focused on the conceptual, not on the actionable.
"A Philosophy of Muddy Boots Leadership provides a set of biblically-based, actionable principles for leaders. The goal of the book is to provide overwhelmed, understaffed leaders or mid-level managers a set of techniques and processes that in times of stress and uncertainty will act as a blueprint for success. This is not a checklist but a thought-provoking set of guiding biblical principles that can be used every day."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan Preizer's new book draws from the author's lifetime of experience within the military, ministry, and business realms.
Preizer shares in hopes of bringing reassurance to leaders in need of direction during times of challenge and uncertainty.
Consumers can purchase "A Philosophy of Muddy Boots Leadership" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Philosophy of Muddy Boots Leadership," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
