MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "21st Century Christian America??": a riveting discourse on America, the church, and the different facets that shaped the country as it is now. "21st Century Christian America??" is the creation of published author Alan Smith, an excellent writer who wishes to inspire others with his works.
Smith shares, "Considering the current anti-Christian cultural events and the perverted spiritual state of the nation among its people and media, can we, as one nation under God, still justly proclaim to be a Christian nation? Take a trip through time as we review the rise and fall of the influence and impact Christianity and the church has had in America's culture, development, and destiny! Join us as we discuss the highlights of the past four hundred years of Christian America's history and heritage, the crisis and spiritual civil war of today's present, then the hope and possibilities of the church and Christian America's future destiny. As seen through the eyes of an average born-again Christian-American citizen and a mystery guest. As they share their personal testimonies and insight from a unique spiritual prospective. In an effort to answer the question, 'Is America a Christian or secular nation?' Our children's and nation's future and fate will be determined on how we individually and corporately answer and proceed into the twenty-first century. There is a blessed new beginning on the horizon. If we're united, we can surely pursue and promote God's dream and plan for America's destiny."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alan Smith's new book is a wonderful creation written for everyone to know and realize the existence of the spiritual realm and the glory of God and His promise.
This work hopes to inspire every person with faith and remind them of the value of unity.
View a synopsis of "21st Century Christian America??" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "21st Century Christian America??" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "21st Century Christian America??" contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
