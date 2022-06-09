"What Grandma Likes" from Christian Faith Publishing author Alane Korf is a sweet and simple narrative for young readers that explores a grandmother's favorite things.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Grandma Likes": a delightfully lighthearted children's narrative. "What Grandma Likes" is the creation of published author Alane Korf, a devoted wife and loving stay-at-home mom to three precious children.
Korf shares, "What Grandma Likes is a cute little book that will make you laugh, smile, and reminisce with one another. It is a perfect book to read to your grandchildren or children. So, sit back and enjoy the experience!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alane Korf's new book is a simply sweet message of appreciation for grandmothers.
Korf pairs an easy-to-read narrative with engaging imagery for the enjoyment of young readers and grandparents alike.
Consumers can purchase "What Grandma Likes" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What Grandma Likes," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
