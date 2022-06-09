"What Grandma Likes" from Christian Faith Publishing author Alane Korf is a sweet and simple narrative for young readers that explores a grandmother's favorite things.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Grandma Likes": a delightfully lighthearted children's narrative. "What Grandma Likes" is the creation of published author Alane Korf, a devoted wife and loving stay-at-home mom to three precious children.

Korf shares, "What Grandma Likes is a cute little book that will make you laugh, smile, and reminisce with one another. It is a perfect book to read to your grandchildren or children. So, sit back and enjoy the experience!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alane Korf's new book is a simply sweet message of appreciation for grandmothers.

Korf pairs an easy-to-read narrative with engaging imagery for the enjoyment of young readers and grandparents alike.

Consumers can purchase "What Grandma Likes" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

