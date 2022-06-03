"Our Kitchen: An Experience Among Family, Cooking, Songs, Hymns, and Poems" from Christian Faith Publishing author Alba Mercedes Tavarez is a delightful arrangement of secret family recipes and thoughtful reflections that will engage and inspire.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Kitchen: An Experience Among Family, Cooking, Songs, Hymns, and Poems": a warm-hearted arrangement of family memories and faith. "Our Kitchen: An Experience Among Family, Cooking, Songs, Hymns, and Poems" is the creation of published author Alba Mercedes Tavarez, a native of Puerto Rico who later moved to the United States and worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers as a clerk-stenographer for the US Military Academy at West Point, New York, and as a secretary to the civilian personnel officer. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and received her BA in Spanish from New Paltz College. She also completed some work in the Masters of Educational Psychology at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Tavarez shares, "My mother and my aunts were great cooks. They took great pride in their culinary creations. The miracle of their cooking is that it was delicious and nutritious. My mother used to say 'You are what you eat.' My sister is ninety-four and healthy—a testament to my mother's cooking.
"My mother's and aunts' kitchens are closed; however, the recipes in this book provide you the keys to their kitchens. You can too prepare delicious and nutritious food for your family, which will result in longevity for your loved ones.
"Gathering together in their kitchen to enjoy good cooking and great company brought the family closer together.
"In addition to food for the body, you will find food for the soul through the poems, songs, and hymns."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alba Mercedes Tavarez's new book brings readers a sense of loving homes and nurturing matriarchs.
Tavarez shares in hopes of expressing appreciation for the culinary and faith-based lessons learned while around the family table.
