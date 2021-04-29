MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Workman for God" is the creation of published author Alberta Betty Roveto. A talented poet, these poems are an expression of one woman's ardent faith.
Roveto shares, "When we believe and trust God, when we are not ashamed of our faith and when we have opportunity to speak truth and glorify God and His Son the Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior. We are workman for God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alberta Betty Roveto's new book is a collection of Christian poetry written to God's glory, honor, and praise. But beyond exalting God, the book also provides comfort, encouragement, and even instruction meant to strengthen one's faith.
View a synopsis of "A Workman for God" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Workman for God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Workman for God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing