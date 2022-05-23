"Merry Christmas, Millie: A Christmas Play in Three Acts" from Christian Faith Publishing author Alberta Richardson is a carefully structured play that finds a young woman caught between a love interest and a dangerous enemy.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Merry Christmas, Millie: A Christmas Play in Three Acts": a delightfully inspiring Christmas play. "Merry Christmas, Millie: A Christmas Play in Three Acts" is the creation of published author Alberta Richardson, an accomplished writer, teacher, and deaconess of the church. At ninety-two, she is still spry and full of life and wisdom. Her days are filled with reading God's word, praying, and writing stories about love and romance.
Richardson shares, "Merry Christmas, Millie: A Christmas Play in Three Acts is a story about Millicent James, who grew up as an orphan but finds love at Christmas.
"Millie is a Christian woman who enjoys sharing the love of Christ and his redemption plan to everyone, especially those who have strayed from the faith. At the request of an employer, the job agency needs a woman of Christian faith to be the live-in housekeeper and to care for his teenage daughter. Millie has all the qualifications and is hired and ready to do the job.
"The day Millie arrives at her new job, she is quickly smitten by her new employer, and he is also intrigued by her presence. However, during her short stay, secrets of her past surface, and her faith is rocked by scandal, trickery, lies, and deception. Confused, disappointed, and hurt, Millie realizes she is no longer needed or wanted by her employer. Trust is broken, and it seems as though evil has prevailed, right at Christmas time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alberta Richardson's new book offers readers a compelling story that examines trust, faith, and love during the Christmas season.
Richardson crafts a dynamic balance of affable characters and heartfelt action within the pages of this enjoyable work.
