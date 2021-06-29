MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lord, Sunday Is Coming What Shall I Preach?": a thought-provoking exploration of what is needed to create inspiring sermons. "Lord, Sunday Is Coming What Shall I Preach?" is the creation of published author Aldon E. Cotton, a passionate Christian, loving father, and instructor at Christian Bible College of Louisiana. Despite losing both legs, Pastor Cotton continues to be a compelling and powerful orator of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Cotton shares, "If you are a pastor of a church, then this book will aid in bringing a balance to your life to avoid burnout in your pastorage. As a pastor, you cannot afford to be so occupied during the week with secondary responsibilities and then do what we call a "Saturday night special." In this book, you will find proven methods that will shine light on the path that leads to a prepared preacher who is ready to mound the pulpit.
"If you are an associate minister with a desire to one day be a pastor, then this book will give you some insights to what is involved in the life of a pastor. Pastoring is more than having an opportunity to preach every Sunday.
"If you are a Sunday school teacher, then this book will equip you with steps to take as you seek to share with your students. In this book, you will find a structure to guide you through a given outline and to conclude if the topic is in agreement with the text. As you use this tool, you should see spiritual babies become matured in the Scriptures and in their walk with the Lord Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aldon E. Cotton's new book is an encouraging tool for pastors, associate ministers, and Sunday school teachers.
With years of experience and a passion for preaching the Gospel, Pastor Cotton writes in hopes of encouraging others who seek to spread the word of God.
