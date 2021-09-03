MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Igniting the Phoenix: Book One": an enjoyable clash of realities. "Igniting the Phoenix: Book One" is the creation of published author Alethea Stauron, a former registered nurse who has enjoyed traveling the world with her loving husband.
Stauron shares, "For Lucius Gamerin, strength is only gained when facing his greatest fear—a woman.
"In a war that captured his brothers, Lucius undergoes a long overdue intervention without his knowledge and discovers weapons can manifest in various forms. During his assignment, hiding in Josephine's home with interdimensional camouflage, he develops a crush for the general's daughter.
"Without her knowledge, Josephine is calling the shots. Ignorance that once protected her wanes in the balance of dimensional laws the more she perceives of him.
"When the opened doorway is exposed, mind games of Lucius's enemies reach an entirely new level and forces him to make a decision about his secrecy. The shadows have finally found a key to their freedom, and they will break through."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alethea Stauron's new book is the first installment in the author's "Weapon of War" series.
Stauron's passion for creative writing and world travel is apparent within the compelling new world and cast of fascinating characters found within this flagship novel.
