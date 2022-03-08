MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Night Tom Turkey Came Home": a delightful tale of faith, obeying one's parents, and the importance of following God. "The Night Tom Turkey Came Home" is the creation of published author Alex Hyden, a loving father of three and avid chess enthusiast.
Hyden shares, "See what the power of prayer can do from the perspective of a family of turkeys when young Tom and his friends get into some trouble. Jesus made time to pray there by laying the foundation.
"Ask yourself the question, What has prayer done for you or your loved ones? Perhaps it cured some illness or addiction where doctors gave up all hope."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alex Hyden's new book is a charming story for young readers beginning to establish their sense of faith.
Hyden shares an engaging story filled with important messages in hopes of helping readers understand the value of God's love.
