"One WITH Nature" from Christian Faith Publishing author Alex Sokolik is a thought-provoking study of how one can become a part of the natural world versus considering it as a separate entity with little consequence.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One WITH Nature": an engaging discussion of environmental sustainability and man's impact. "One WITH Nature" is the creation of published author Alex Sokolik, who was born in Pennsylvania and received a master's degree from Pennsylvania State University as well as an undergraduate degree in environmental planning. He has been an employee of the state of Florida for twenty years, which has included three separate hires with Brevard County, Florida, in planning and natural resources; five years as director of the Upper St. Johns River Basin Project; and four years with the state of Florida writing binding letters of Law, all appealable to the Florida Supreme Court. In the private sector for land development, Sokolik completed forty-one rezonings and evidentiary hearings and worked in Wellington, New Zealand, for an engineering firm, planning and designing new towns.
Sokolik shares, "One With Nature is an objective analysis on becoming part of nature as opposed to considering it as the 'outside,' as observers do. It includes techniques on being a better bowhunter and photographer, with the author having six decades of experiences in four continents. Comments are included on current events to enhance our enjoyment of the earth. Examples are included to make a difference through stewardship and sustainability for public and private lands.
"Improve your environmental and state game law regulations. Learn to differentiate between facts and misinformation from our media and government. A chapter on dogs is included for the reader to learn from their incredible abilities, instincts, and persistence when hunting.
"Participate with nature. Time spent outdoors can be improved as a bowhunter or photographer by learning body language of animals in their habitats. As Genesis 27:3 says, 'Get your quiver and bow, go into the countryside and get me meat. Do not be ashamed to pursued the sacred game. It gives sustainable to man as well as "spirituality to the earth.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alex Sokolik's new book offers readers a unique and informative perspective on nature.
Sokolik draws from decades of experience in both his private and business life to present readers with an articulate argument for maintaining the natural world. Hunt, to be nature.
