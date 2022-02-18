MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living with P.C.O.S: A Story of Weight, Acne and Womanly Health": an encouraging discussion of options and experiences one may encounter when battling a silent disease. "Living with P.C.O.S: A Story of Weight, Acne and Womanly Health" is the creation of published author Alexa Gardner.
Gardner shares, "Oftentimes, being a woman isn't all that easy. There are many standards woman are meant to uphold, many beauty guidelines that sometimes make us feel down about ourselves, and many health-related issues we all need to be wary of.
"So what happens when we work hard to uphold these standards for ourselves but find we're stuck hitting a wall over and over? The usual response is becoming disheartened by our lack of progress, or maybe even frustrated or angry that things just don't seem to be working out like we want them to. Any response to the situation can be a valid one, which is why I want to share this story with you all.
"This story is about a young woman who found herself struggling with her self-image and finding a balance to remain happy and healthy.
"But above all else, this story is true.
"Have you ever struggled with weight gain, acne breakouts, or annoying hair growth on your arms, face or even your back? Have you tried every diet and exercise out there, hoping for it to work and only to end up right back where you started?
"Many women may find themselves struggling with the same things that I have struggled with my whole life, and perhaps this will give them an insight into a whole other world that is only just breaking the surface and becoming more widespread than before. For so long I felt alone when I initially discovered polycystic ovary syndrome, but the more I learned about it, the more I realized so many of the women I know actually dealt with the same things I was dealing with in silence.
"That's why this book was written. To give insight into what it was like for me and maybe help other women gain some confidence and put themselves on the path to getting their health and happiness back on track."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alexa Gardner's new book is an encouraging and open discussion of PCOS.
Gardner shares in hopes of spreading awareness and positivity in the face of an illness that effects many.
