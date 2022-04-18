"Drew's Heart" from Christian Faith Publishing author Alia Lee is a charming tale of a determined young boy and a necessary surgery that may change his dream of playing professional soccer.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Drew's Heart": a heartfelt tale of faith and determination. "Drew's Heart" is the creation of published author Alia Lee, a loving wife, mother, and dedicated educator.

Lee shares, "Drew is a young boy who loves everything about soccer. He has dreams of becoming a famous soccer player one day. An unexpected health issue may change his hopes and dreams forever.

"Drew finds strength, hope, and a connection in one special Bible verse that renews his faith by granting him a heartfelt ending!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alia Lee's new book is from her Nuggets of Knowledge series.

Lee offers a hopeful message within the pages of this charming juvenile fiction.

Consumers can purchase "Drew's Heart" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Drew's Heart," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

