MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Marriage Coaching 101 Daily Tools": an engaging collection of useful concepts for helping nurture a flourishing marital bond. "Marriage Coaching 101 Daily Tools" is the creation of published authors Alicia and Chaz Cohens, the founders and CEO of Authentic Love Marriage Coaching, LLC.
The Cohens share, "Marriage Coaching 101 Daily Tools is a daily devotional for marriages. These tools can be used in your everyday marriage as a couple, individual, or group devotions. These daily tools can also be used at marriage conferences during breaks, virtually or in person. These tools address the usual oppositions faced in marriages today: intimacy, sex, communication, emotions, finances, love, fidelity, infidelity, children, marriage levels, etc.
The book gives out a daily devotion followed by a daily tool that is very practical. The book also speaks to marriages from a different perspective, which is unusual in most marriage books. Marriage Coaching 101 Daily Tools is appropriate for the times we are in now and can help bridge the gap between married couples through biblical principles used in the Marriage Coaching 101 Daily Tools. These daily tools are a must-have for every married and engaged couples everywhere."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alicia and Chaz Cohens's new book is a motivating and faith-based opportunity to nurture one's marriage.
The Cohens share in hopes of helping couples build long lasting and satisfying marriages with a strong foundation in faith.
