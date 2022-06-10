"Sonshine in the Dark: A Series of Short Stories and Poems of My Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Alicia Kiba Wilson is a poignant look into the author's key experiences that have shaped a life of gratitude, faith, and determination.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sonshine in the Dark: A Series of Short Stories and Poems of My Life": a heartfelt reflection on life's journey. "Sonshine in the Dark: A Series of Short Stories and Poems of My Life" is the creation of published author Alicia Kiba Wilson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoys tending bountiful gardens at home with her dedicated husband, Richard.
Wilson shares, "By the great mercies of God, with the help of the Holy Spirit, this is the story of my life—a terrifying yet wonderful life. I just wanted to share it with people so that they would know life is unpredictable, but it is possible to make it through no matter what comes at you. Each day I learn to trust in Jesus more and more, knowing life has many ups and downs. And someday, the Son will shine forever.
"'You Lord are my lamp; the Lord turns my darkness into light. With your help I can advance against a troop; with my God, I can scale a wall. As for God, his way is perfect: The Lord's word is flawless; he shields all who take refuge in him' Samuel 22:29–31 (NIV)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alicia Kiba Wilson's new book offers readers a powerful message of hope, healing, and appreciation for God.
Wilson shares in hopes of helping others learn to trust in Jesus so they too can lean into faith for strength during life's trials.
