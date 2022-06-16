"All I Asked for Was a little Faith: A Journey of Faith to Freedom and Victory" from Christian Faith Publishing author Alicia Patterson is a heartfelt memoir that takes readers deep into the significant lessons life has offered the author and the resiliency discovered through dedicated faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All I Asked for Was a little Faith: A Journey of Faith to Freedom and Victory": a story of hope and the unexpected lessons that arrive during times of great challenge. "All I Asked for Was a little Faith: A Journey of Faith to Freedom and Victory" is the creation of published author Alicia Patterson, a dedicated mother and grandmother who was born and raised in Illinois and later relocated to Indiana.
Patterson shares, "You know the saying 'Be careful what you ask for?' All I Asked for Was a Little Faith details the transformative journey this request took me on over the course of several years. What I thought would be a simple request has turned out to be a lifetime journey. Oftentimes, we ask for things from God without fully knowing or considering exactly what it is that we are asking for. Well, know this, faith is not faith until it has been tested. Faith is a gift that is tried and forged in the fire of God's love. It is a gift that requires processes, and I had no idea of the trials and tribulations that come along with the process of receiving this gift. Like anything that is planted, faith must be planted and then cultivated for it to grow. As you take this journey with me, my prayer is that sharing both the joys and pitfalls I encountered on my walk down the path of faith to freedom will help you in your journey to freedom and victory. You are not alone on this journey, and my hope is that some of the unnecessary difficulties I faced will be a teaching tool to help you to avoid those same mistakes in your walk. Lord, if but one…your will be done."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alicia Patterson's new book welcomes readers from all walks of life to witness a journey of faith in hopes of bringing encouragement to those in need.
Patterson pulls no punches as she discusses the struggles of being a young mother, run-ins with the law, and the unexpected answered prayers that await.
