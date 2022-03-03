MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Worthy": an enjoyable and appreciative work that explores a woman's need to embrace her value. "Worthy" is the creation of published author Alicia Rose, a loving wife and mother who believes in putting family first.
Rose shares, "Worthy is a book that is written for the underdog, the woman who feels defeated but isn't. She just hasn't realized her worth, yet. When we realize that we are already worthy it makes us a force to be reckoned with. Once we realize that we are already worthy we don't feel the need to seek approval from others, when we're stuck in this cycle our emotional life is nothing short of a roller coaster ride, and it takes a toll in all areas of our life.
"When we forward as our authentic selves, no matter how scary it may be, that's when we live freely. We no longer need approval from others to follow the dreams in our hearts. Our dreams were put in our hearts by the creator of the universe, don't reason them away or expect others to understand. They are your dreams, and there's only one of you. If any of this stirs up excitement in your heart and you're ready to start your journey, go ahead. I'm rooting for you and you're worth the work."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alicia Rose's new book is an encouraging opportunity for reflection and personal growth.
Rose offers a conversational and welcoming tone within the pages of this truly empowering work.
Consumers can purchase "Worthy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
