MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fulfilling His Dream": an enjoyable tale of faith, family, and unexpected joys. "Fulfilling His Dream" is the creation of published author Alison Holley, a devoted wife and mother of two.

Holley shares, "In Fulfilling His Dream, Alexandra, alongside her aunt Jean, set out on multiple adventures to complete her biological father's dream—his bucket list. Fred was unable to complete the list before his passing. Can Alexandra and Aunt Jean overcome their own fears to tackle Fred's bucket list items? Share in their journey through laughs and tears as Alexandra learns more about her biological father and bonds with her aunt Jean."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alison Holley's new book is an entertaining and emotional journey of newly found family bonding.

Holley's most recent novella is a charming family adventure of coming together and learning about those who have gone.

Consumers can purchase "Fulfilling His Dream" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Fulfilling His Dream," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

