"Unashamed Love": a brilliant work that voices out a sincere love-response to God's unconditional love. "Unashamed Love" is the creation of published author Alison Simon, a fourth-grade teacher with a degree in managerial economics from University of California–Davis.
Simon shares, "Unashamed Love is a heartfelt poetry book filled with scripture prayers, praises, and love hymns. It is inspiring in nature and includes feelings of love and heartbreak. As readers read each line slowly, their love for Jesus will grow. Readers can also read some of these poems as their own prayers to the Lord when they cannot find the right words to say. They will then feel motivated and inspired to do great things for the Lord as they surrender their lives to Him. This book is about letting go of the things that get in the way of living up to our full purpose that God created for us. It is about expressing our love and desperate need for Jesus. For as Psalm 42:1 states, "As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, O God." This verse reminds us that our lives depend on God and that we are to thirst for Him because with Him, all things are possible, and our souls are at rest. As you feel the words of wisdom from this book sink into your heart, allow the Lord to speak passion into your heart and learn to run to Him for everlasting peace and joy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alison Simon's new book is, at its very heart, an honest and pure exaltation of God. With each poem—with each stanza even—this book inspires its readers to consider God's love and respond to Him with love of their own. This book is a welcome addition to any professing Christian's personal library.
