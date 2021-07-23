MEADVILLE, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Sam and Sarah: Exploring": an important message for children. "The Adventures of Sam and Sarah: Exploring" is the creation of published author Aliya Faust, an editor, content creator, and proud journalism graduate of the University of Maryland.
Faust shares, "Righting your wrongs can lead to righteous rewards.
"Every day is an adventure for Sam and Sarah, but this day was an unusually quiet morning for the pair in their Niagara Falls neighborhood. As Sam and Sarah embarked on their journey to the park, they noticed parked cars had remained in their spaces and the shops that lined the main street were nearly empty—even the person who manned the newspaper cart was nowhere to be seen; Sam and Sarah immediately noticed his merchandise which the owner had left unattended.
"The Adventures of Sam and Sarah: Exploring" is the first book in a series of tales by Aliya Faust that will activate the imaginations of little readers, inspiring them to develop healthy habits at each page turn. With diverse and digestible themes that any parent can get behind, children will grow with Sam and Sarah as they learn valuable lessons in building up the confidence to lead by example."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aliya Faust's new book is a sweet story of siblings who learn the value of integrity.
With an engaging narrative and enjoyable illustrations, parents, guardians, and educators will have an opportunity to discuss the importance of being honest and maintaining one's integrity.
View a synopsis of "The Adventures of Sam and Sarah: Exploring" on YouTube.
