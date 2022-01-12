PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aliyah Elijah, a writer known for her service in the community and leading The STEMLand Science Foundation, has completed her new book "Yasmin's First Idea": a charming girl's story where she sets out to build a prototype of an idea that came to her mind. With some walkthrough from her mother, she designs a toy that could sing, dance, and spin all at the same time.
Elijah shares, "Yasmin, a five-year-old African American little girl has the mind of a scientist but doesn't quite know what to do with it yet. Yasmin thinks of a really good idea while at home with her mother and brothers. Yasmin's mother walks her through the steps of the engineering design process and creates her own prototype of her brilliant idea!"
Published by Page Publishing, Aliyah Elijah's fun illustration motivates readers to widen their imagination and continue to dream without fear.
The way Yasmin pursues building the design she just thought of is especially an inspiring thing for other children her age.
Readers who wish to experience this wonderful work can purchase "Yasmin's First Idea" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
