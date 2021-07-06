MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Joy's Raincloud": a vibrant children's tale. "Joy's Raincloud" is the creation of published author Alla Smith, a native of Ukraine who currently lives in Oregon with her loving husband and beloved child. She is passionate about art and creates realistic portraits and landscapes.
Smith shares, "Joy is a planner who loves mapping out her day and sticking to a schedule until one day, everything just goes wrong. As she flies about trying to make her plans work on her time, she sees that maybe her stubbornness is getting in the way of something better. When her careful day turns a bit more spontaneous, she learns that sometimes those unexpected events in life bring us to the right place at the right time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alla Smith's new book is a sweet story that shows sometimes what one wants isn't what one needs.
With a melodic story and charming illustrations, readers will be captivated by this delightful children's tale.
View a synopsis of "Joy's Raincloud" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Joy's Raincloud" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Joy's Raincloud," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing