PITTSBURGH, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a successful COVID-19 vaccination clinic last Friday at the DICK'S Sporting Goods' corporate office outside of Pittsburgh, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and DICK'S Sporting Goods will partner again today to vaccinate thousands more people in the greater western Pennsylvania region.
Approximately 6,000 area residents who fall into the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Phase 1A vaccination eligibility will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from AHN caregivers at the DICK'S facility in Coraopolis. The clinic is open only to those who have pre-registered for the vaccine, and all appointments have been filled.
Today's clinic will be the ninth mass-vaccination event hosted by AHN. Just one week ago, nearly 6,000 people were vaccinated at the network's first vaccination clinic to be held at the DICK'S corporate office. On Tuesday of this week, AHN provided vaccination to 5,100 individuals at the Monroeville Convention Center in partnership with the Monroeville Area Chamber of Commerce. To date, AHN has dispensed more than 140,000 vaccine doses in total.
"As we continue to provide vaccination to as many individuals in our region as we can, the privilege of serving the community in this unique way continues to inspire everyone at AHN and Highmark Health," said Cynthia Hundorfean, AHN President and CEO. "We are humbled by the opportunity to make a real difference in people's lives following such an extremely challenging year for so many. We are also grateful to our friends at DICK'S Sporting Goods for sharing in our mission, and opening their corporate office once again as an AHN vaccination clinic site."
Recipients will return to the DICK'S facility on Thursday, April 1 to receive a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
"The response to the first clinic was truly humbling," said Julie Lodge-Jarrett, Chief People Officer at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "People were so excited to be there, and so appreciative of the opportunity to receive the vaccine. The partnership with AHN is incredible, and watching our teams come together to serve the community in this way is inspiring and motivating us all to do more."
With the continuing limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, AHN is currently holding appointment-only vaccination clinics. As vaccine supply is available for scheduling, high-risk eligible individuals who have an AHN MyChart account will be alerted, and the Network will activate its online scheduling portal (ahn.org/coronavirus/vaccine) as well as its phone-based scheduling system.
About Allegheny Health Network
Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 13 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.
Media Contact
Candace Herrington, Allegheny Health Network, 412-951-8193, candace.herrington@highmarkhealth.org
SOURCE Allegheny Health Network