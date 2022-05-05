The AHN Ecotherapy Trail at North Park was designed to educate visitors about the health benefits of time spent in nature. Each sign along the trail inspires guests to use their senses to form deeper connections with nature, underscoring the scientifically proven health benefits of doing so, including lower stress levels, improved concentration, memory and cognition, lower blood pressure and stroke risk, increased energy levels, stronger immune systems, and reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression, among others.
PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHN, County Officials Celebrate Launch of North Park Ecotherapy Trail Today at 1 PM.
Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield today announced a new partnership with Allegheny County that will further promote healthy lifestyles, wellness and fun for individuals and families who visit North and South Parks this summer.
AHN, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Parks officials officially unveiled a unique Ecotherapy Trail at North Park this afternoon, and a Highmark interactive experience in South Park that ties into its "Because Life" brand platform is expected to launch in the coming months.
"The health of our communities is dependent on healthy lifestyles and environments that promote healthy living," said Allan Klapper, MD, President of AHN's Wexford Hospital. "Parks offer individuals and families the opportunity to participate in healthy activities and decompress from daily stresses. We are excited to partner with the County in this exciting initiative to help park goers tap into their senses outdoors and benefit from a little ecotherapy."
To experience the AHN Ecotherapy Trail, visitors simply show up to North Park and look for the signs along their walks. There are ten unique signs spread throughout the park, the locations of which can be found at https://www.ahn.org/about/caring-for-our-community/ecotherapy.html. Visitors are encouraged to look for them all, build a deeper connection to nature and feel more relaxed.
"We're delighted to partner with AHN to bring even more activities to our county parks," said Fitzgerald. "We're extremely proud of the fact that we have continued to invest in our parks system and see it grow, and are also fortunate that partnerships like this one allow us to continue providing more services and amenities for residents and visitors alike."
About Allegheny Health Network
Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated health care delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home- and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. AHN provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
About Highmark Health
Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 37,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, and HM Health Solutions. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to approximately 6.8 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and New York as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,500 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions in western Pennsylvania. HM Health Solutions is focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. Lumevity, a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health, helps companies transform in ways that drive direct financial benefits while improving quality and increasing employee engagement. To learn more, visit http://www.highmarkhealth.org.
