Assessment conducted as part of a national quality improvement initiative demonstrates the Network's enhanced capabilities for providing emergency care to infants, children and adolescents
PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central to the mission of Allegheny Health Network (AHN) is providing high-quality, community-based care to all patients across its footprint. Today, officials from the AHN Emergency Medicine Institute and AHN Pediatric Institute announced that AHN's enhanced capabilities to provide such care to children of all ages for acute illnesses and injuries have been validated via a national assessment of pediatric readiness.
Participating AHN hospitals received an average pediatric readiness score of 91.2 on a scale of 0-100 following onsite assessments conducted in 2021 by US Acute Care Solutions as part of the 'National Pediatric Readiness Project.' The surveyed AHN hospitals included Allegheny General, Allegheny Valley, Canonsburg, Forbes, Grove City, Jefferson, Saint Vincent, Westfield, West Penn, and Wexford.
AHN voluntarily underwent the first assessment of its pediatric emergency care capabilities in 2016. All participating AHN hospitals received improved scores in this most recent survey.
Studies have shown that a significant proportion of children in the U.S. do not have timely access to emergency departments with high pediatric readiness. The National Pediatric Readiness Project is a multi-phase quality improvement initiative to ensure that all U.S. emergency departments have the essential guidelines and resources in place to provide effective emergency care to children.
The project is a collaboration between the Federal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for Children Program, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Emergency Physicians, and the Emergency Nurses Association.
"From newborns to adults, our emergency departments have always been capable of caring for all patients, however this well-validated assessment tool and the resulting recommendations aid us in standardizing emergency care protocols for pediatric patients across the Network, as well as continually enhancing the care provided," said Tom Campbell, MD, chair, AHN Emergency Medicine Institute.
Dr. Campbell says this includes having the proper equipment and medication available, implementing appropriate care policies, providing the latest treatments, and training clinicians and staff to provide the highest levels of care to kids with emergent health needs.
According to the EMS for Children Innovation and Improvement Center, hospitals with high emergency department pediatric readiness scores demonstrate a four-fold lower rate of mortality for children with critical illness than those with lower readiness scores. Thus, improving pediatric readiness improves children's and their families' outcomes.
Joseph Aracri, DO, chair of the AHN Pediatric Institute, says that given most emergencies take place at home or at school, having multiple emergency care access points across the region is key to maintaining healthy communities in Western Pennsylvania and beyond.
"Families deserve timely access to emergency care that is prepared for the unique needs of kids," said Dr. Aracri. "Should an emergency health need arise, parents can take comfort in knowing that comprehensive, compassionate care is available close to home at AHN."
To learn more about the EMS for Children Innovation and Improvement Center and the National Pediatric Readiness project, visit https://emscimprovement.center/.
Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
