AHN's Center for Inclusion Health was formed in 2014 as one of the nation's first comprehensive programs of its kind focused on meeting the health care needs of individuals in underserved or marginalized populations. Division chief Dr. Elizabeth Cuevas recently accepted the award at SGIM's annual meeting.
PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegheny Health Network's (AHN) Center for Inclusion Health, led by internist Elizabeth Cuevas, MD, has been recognized by the Society of General Internal Medicine (SGIM) with its 2022 Quality and Practice Innovation Award. Dr. Cuevas recently accepted the award in Orlando, Fla. at the society's annual meeting.
AHN's Center for Inclusion Health (CIH), part of the AHN Medicine Institute, was formed in 2014 as one of the nation's first comprehensive programs of its kind focused on meeting the health care needs of individuals in underserved or marginalized populations. Through a coordinated and compassionate care delivery model, and using evidence-based interventions, its programs address obstacles that can make it difficult for people to access care, including addiction, food insecurity, HIV/AIDS, homelessness, gender diversity, incarceration, immigration, and more.
Dr. Cuevas was instrumental in launching the Center and was named its division chief in 2020. As part of her role, she works to ensure consistent delivery of CIH's mission to provide compassionate, accessible care to individuals with unmet health and wellness needs.
According to SGIM, the Quality and Practice Innovation Award recognizes general internists and their organization that have successfully developed and implemented innovative systems of practice improvement in ambulatory and/or inpatient clinical practice.
"Congratulations to Dr. Cuevas and to the entire team for this much deserved recognition. The CIH team's highly skilled, selfless approach to caregiving impacts their patients' lives beyond measure, and is a shining example for how health care can and should transform lives," said Susan Manzi, MD, MPH, chair of the AHN Medicine Institute.
To learn more about the AHN Center for Inclusion Health, visit http://www.ahn.org/center-for-inclusion-health.
About Allegheny Health Network
Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
