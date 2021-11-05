MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Librum City": a gripping fantasy novella that captivates the imagination. "Librum City" is the creation of published author Allen Clark, a native of Utah who became a licensed massage therapist through the Cortiva Institute in Salt Lake City. Clark is now a DM for a Dungeons and Dragons YouTube group called "Adventures in Kal'Jaru," where the author continues to craft stories and weave myth and lore for all to watch and enjoy.
Clark shares, "In a world created and ruled by wizards, the minotaur nation has been cursed for their rebellion. The only way to have the curse removed is to travel to the wizard city, Librum. It is a dangerous journey for anyone, but especially for the minotaurs.
"A young minotaur named Fortiter has decided to set out on this journey that most minotaurs have deemed futile in search of Factorum, the High Wizard of Librum City. On this journey, he hopes to find out what happened to his older brother Bellator when he took the journey years earlier and never returned.
"Many challenges lay between Fortiter and his goal, both expected and unexpected. At this point in Fortiter's life, his choices are to wait for the curse to eventually kill him or to take the journey to Librum City and have the curse removed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allen Clark's new book will excite and entertain anyone with a love for the fantasy genre.
Action and adventure abound within the pages of Clark's compelling short tale of a journey of a lifetime.
Consumers can purchase "Librum City" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Librum City," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing