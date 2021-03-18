MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living the Dream" is a heart-touching personal account that aims to help the readers get closer to God and see how He can change everyone's life. "Living the Dream" is the creation of published author Allen L. Wellenstein, a Christian man who loves to write every single thing that happened in his life to inspire people.
Wellenstein writes, "My first book was, 'The Life and Times of the Rich Hobo'. This book: 'Living the Dream', is an extension of the last book. I picked the name 'Living the Dream'. In all of my books, I say that all the time. Some days, I feel like I am living the dream. I wrote the book because I had so many stories to tell everyone, so many things I have done, places I have seen, and people I have met over the years. I am hoping and praying that my book will help people get closer to God. I get to share my experiences, strengths and hope with my readers. I get to write about my Christian walk with God. One day at a time, how I have been in recovery for thirty-two years.
"There are some crazy stories. I want to tell people about God, and how He has changed my life. How God takes care of me so much. I get to write about His love and grace in my life. A lot of stories of the wacky things I have done. The miracles I have seen on the streets. Also the miracles I have seen in Church. My traveling stories, freight train hopping, street living, I want to let people know the stories of street living. Living with so much pain, off and on the streets. My mental and physical problems, I deal with daily. The things that haunt me.
"In my book, I want to let people know about my business and my daily struggles. How I get treated selling my wares. I also write about how many nice people have blessed me, writing about me, being a hobo at heart. I put a God story in each chapter, or I write it at the end of the chapter. I really enjoy telling and writing stories. That is what, living the dream all about. Loving what I do for a living. Getting to do what I want when I want to. Life is a vacation. I get to tell stories of the angels that are watching over me. How a man can live off of God's blessing, and his wits. Telling stories of how much I love trains, even when I lived on the streets. I told people I was living the dream. God bless you. Enjoy. See you down the down."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allen L. Wellenstein's new book is an inspirational story that not only focuses on the struggles of the author, but also focuses on how God helped him conquer the mountains he had to climb on his journey to triumph.
