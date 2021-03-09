MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life Lessons from Scouting": an encouraging book for those whose lives are dedicated to Scouting that will also inspire a generation of young men to join the movement that changed the lives of many men before them. "Life Lessons from Scouting" is the creation of published author Allen Reidhead, a Scout for twenty years who partnered with Scout Leader Bill Burch to bring his stories into an unforgettable book for everyone to cherish.
Burch shares, "To be able to reach in and touch a boy's heart and bring him to a new understanding, to new heights, where something suddenly clicks within his heart and mind, is walking on sacred ground. He is never the same again. What a priceless experience! That is why I love Scouting. To touch the life of a boy in a way that he will hang onto it and remember it. That is what Scouting is all about.
Reidhead adds, "This book is dedicated to Scout Leader, Bill Burch, and other great scoutmasters and volunteer leaders who have made a significant difference in the lives of young men everywhere.
"Stories and values from Life Lessons transcend Scouting in time and application. They go far beyond Scouting and apply to many different areas and seasons of our lives. These lessons will last a lifetime."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allen Reidhead's new book is an enlivening tome that will allow readers to discover the beauty of Scouting. The stories in this book hold lessons that can be applied to real life situations.
View a synopsis of "Life Lessons from Scouting" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Life Lessons from Scouting" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Life Lessons from Scouting," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing